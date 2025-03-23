IPL’s first 300 will be scored on April 17, predicts Dale Steyn

South African fast bowling legend Dale Steyn has predicted that IPL 2025 will witness a team total of 300 for the first time in the tournament’s history.

After watching Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) score the second-highest IPL total – 286/6, against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday (March 23), Steyn made his prediction.

Steyn's 'small prediction'

Steyn, a former SRH player and ex-bowling coach of the Hyderabad franchise, took to his X (formerly Twitter) to say that April 17 will be the day when IPL’s first 300 total would be scored.

On that day, SRH will face Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The venue is known for high-scoring scores.

“Small prediction. April 17 we’ll see the first 300 in IPL. Who knows, I might even be there to see it happen,” Steyn wrote.

He did not name which team would score but the guess is he is backing SRH to do it. SRH already hold the record for most number of 250-plus scores in the history of the IPL and in T20 cricket.

SRH's explosive batters

SRH have an explosive batting line-up with openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, followed by Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen in the middle order.

On Sunday, Kishan blazed his way to a 47-ball 106 not out with 11 fours and six sixes on his SRH debut as SRH won by 44 runs against RR.

At Rs 11.25 crore, Kishan was SRH’s costliest buy at the IPL mega auction last year. He was released by Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2024.



