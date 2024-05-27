IPL 2024 awards: Full list of award winners, prize money details, records, stats
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were crowned the champions of IPL 2024 and after the final several individual awards were presented at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded in Chennai on Sunday night (May 26). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were crowned the champions in a lopsided final at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.
Batting first in the IPL 2024 final, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were restricted to a paltry 113 all out in 18.3 overs. In reply, KKR cruised to victory in just 10.3 overs losing two wickets to clinch their third IPL title, after winning in 2012 and 2014.
After the final, several IPL 2024 awards were given away at the post-match presentation ceremony. Who won what? Find out here.
IPL 2024 final awards (trophy plus prize money)
Player of the final: Mitchell Starc (KKR) (Prize money – ₹5 lakh). He took 2/14 in 3 overs
Electric striker of the final: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) – ₹1 lakh. 200 strike rate (56 not out off 23 balls)
Fantasy player of the final: Mitchell Starc – ₹1 lakh
Super sixes of the final: Venkatesh Iyer – ₹1 lakh
On-the-go fours of the final: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (KKR) – ₹1 lakh. He hit 5 fours in the final
Green dot balls of the final: Harshit Rana (KKR) – ₹1 lakh. He bowled 13 dot balls in the final
IPL 2024 season awards (trophy plus prize money)
Winner: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR); Prize money – ₹20 crore
Runner-up: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – ₹12.5 crore
Fair play award: Sunrisers Hyderabad (173 points) – ₹10 lakh
Orange Cap: Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) (741 runs in 15 innings. Average: 61.75. Strike rate: 154.69. Hundreds: 1. Fifties: 5. Fours: 62. Sixes: 38. Highest score: 113 not out) – ₹10 lakh
Purple Cap: Harshal Patel of Punjab Kings (PBKS) (24 wickets in 14 innings; Best bowling: 3/15; Average 19.87; Economy: 9.73; Strike rate: 12.25) – ₹10 lakh
Emerging Player: Nitish Reddy (SRH) – ₹10 lakh. He scored 303 runs in 11 innings and took 3 wickets in 7 innings
Most Valuable Player: Sunil Narine (KKR) 450 points (488 runs in 14 innings; 17 wickets in 14 innings) – ₹10 lakh
Ultimate Fantasy Player of the season: Sunil Narine (1,321 points) – ₹10 lakh
Super Sixes of the season (Most sixes in IPL 2024): Abhishek Sharma (SRH) hit 42 sixes – ₹10 lakh
On-the-go fours of the season (Most fours in IPL 2024): Travis Head (SRH) hit 64 fours – ₹10 lakh
Electric Striker of the season: Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals) (330 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 234.04) – ₹10 lakh
Catch of the season: Ramandeep Singh (KKR) – ₹10 lakh
Pitch and ground award: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) – Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium – ₹50 lakh
Some stats from IPL 2024
Total number of sixes in IPL 2024: 1,260 sixes (most in a season of IPL)
Total fours in IPL 2024: 2,174 fours
Highest individual score in an innings in IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis (Lucknow Super Giants) – 124 not out against Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Best bowling figures in an innings in IPL 2024: Sandeep Sharma (Rajasthan Royals) – 5/18 in 4 overs, against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur
Most dot balls bowled in IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) – 149 dot balls in 13 innings
Most maidens bowled in IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed (2 maidens each)
Most runs conceded in an innings in IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma (Gujarat Titans) 0/73 in 4 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC)
Some of the records set during IPL 2024
SRH achieved the highest total in IPL history – 287/3 against RCB in Bengaluru.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) set the record for the highest successful run chase in the history of IPL. They chased down 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. This is also the highest successful run chase in T20 history.
PBKS and KKR match witnessed a world record 42 sixes, the most maximums in a T20 match.
RCB versus SRH game in Bengaluru saw the highest-ever match aggregate in a T20 – 549 runs. SRH scored 287/3 and in reply, RCB came close with 262/7.
SRH also registered the lowest-ever IPL final score – 113 all out.
Virat Kohli (RCB) became the first batter to complete 8,000 runs in the history of IPL. He has scored 8,004 runs in 244 innings (252 matches) with 8 hundreds and 55 half-centuries.
Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) became the first bowler in IPL history to complete 200 wickets. He has 205 wickets in 159 innings (160 matches). He best bowling figures are 5/40.
Most 200-plus totals were witnessed in the history of IPL this season – 41
Most individual 100s scored – 14
The IPL 2024-winning KKR squad
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Phil Salt, KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
KKR's road to IPL 2024 trophy
Match 1: Beat SRH by 4 runs
Match 2: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 7 wickets
Match 3: Beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 106 runs
Match 4: Lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 7 wickets
Match 5: Beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 8 wickets
Match 6: Lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 2 wickets
Match 7: Beat RCB by 1 run
Match 8: Lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 8 wickets
Match 9: Beat DC by 7 wickets
Match 10: Beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 24 runs
Match 11: Beat LSG by 98 runs
Match 12: Beat MI by 18 runs
Match 13: No Result against GT
Match 14: No Result against RR
Qualifier 1: Beat SRH by 8 wickets
Final: Beat SRH by 8 wickets