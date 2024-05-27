IPL 2024 awards: Full list of award winners, prize money details, records, stats

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded in Chennai on Sunday night (May 26). Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were crowned the champions in a lopsided final at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

Batting first in the IPL 2024 final, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were restricted to a paltry 113 all out in 18.3 overs. In reply, KKR cruised to victory in just 10.3 overs losing two wickets to clinch their third IPL title, after winning in 2012 and 2014.

After the final, several IPL 2024 awards were given away at the post-match presentation ceremony. Who won what? Find out here.