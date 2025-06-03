Kohli on IPL title win: ‘My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore’

Virat Kohli was emotional on Tuesday night (June 3) after ending an 18-year wait to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final.

RCB edged PBKS by six runs, defending 190 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the win, Kohli said his heart and soul are with Bengaluru and said he would continue to play for the franchise till he retires from IPL.

What Kohli said

Kohli also said that he had given his youth, prime, and experience to RCB. He has played all 18 years of IPL for a single team – RCB.

“This win is as much for the fans as it is for the team. I've given this team my youth, prime and experience. Tried to win it every season, gave it everything I can. Never thought this day would come, was overcome with emotion after we won,” Kohli told former Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Matthew Hayden.

He also paid tributes to former RCB player AB de Villiers. “What ABD (AB de Villiers) has done for the franchise is tremendous, told him 'this is as much yours as it is ours'. He's been the Player of the match most times in the franchise despite being retired for four years. He deserves to be on the podium, lifting the cup

Further, Kohli said, “This win is right up there, I've stayed loyal to this team. I had moments otherwise, but I stayed with them and them with me. My heart is with Bangalore, my soul is with Bangalore. This is a high-intensity tournament, I want to win the big tournaments and moments. Tonight, I'll sleep like a baby. I look for ways to improve, I want to field and make an impact there. God's blessed me with perspective and talent. Just put my head down and worked as heart as I can.

“In the auction, people questioned our tactics but we were happy with what we had. Management kept us positive, the players were amazing.”