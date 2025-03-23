Most expensive spells in IPL: Jofra Archer records worst figures, concedes 76 runs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) paceman Jofra Archer claimed an unwanted record during their IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday (March 23) as he recorded the worst bowling figures in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Also read: IPL 2025 full schedule

Archer conceded 76 runs for no wicket in his four-over spell at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH posted the second-highest total in IPL, scoring 286/6 in 20 overs.

Mohit's earlier record

The England bowler surpassed Gujarat Titans’ (GT) paceman Mohit Sharma to top the list of the most expensive bowling spells in IPL history. Mohit had conceded 73 runs for no wicket in his four overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2024.

Archer was RR’s most expensive buy at last year’s mega auction at Rs 12.50 crore. The 29-year-old fast bowler managed to bowl only one dot ball and conceded 20 fours and four sixes in his four overs on Sunday.

Worst bowling figures in the IPL

Jofra Archer (RR) - 0/76 in 4 overs vs SRH (Hyderabad, 2025)

Mohit Sharma (GT) - 0/73 in 4 overs vs DC (Delhi, 2024)

Basil Thampi (SRH) - 0/70 in 4 overs vs RCB (Bengaluru, 2018)

Yash Dayal (GT) - 0/69 in 4 overs vs KKR (Ahmedabad, 2023)

Recce Topley (RCB) - 1/68 in 4 overs vs SRH (Bengaluru, 2024)

Luke Wood (MI) - 1/68 in 4 overs vs MI (Delhi, 2024)