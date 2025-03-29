Dhoni, Kohli meet after CSK vs RCB game (photos and video)

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were seen having a chat after an IPL 2025 game between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday night (March 280 at M A Chidambaram Stadium.

Also read: Dhoni at No. 9 move faces flak from ex-cricketers, fans

The Southern Derby between neighbours Bengaluru and Chennai turned out to be a lopsided contest at CSK’s home ground. RCB ended their 17-year wait to achieve a success at the Chepauk stadium.

CSK's big loss

RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, inflicted CSK their heaviest defeat at home, by 50 runs. After posting 196, the Bengaluru franchise restricted the hosts to 146.

Also read: List of CSK's heaviest defeats in IPL

After the game ended, Dhoni and Kohli were seen hugging each other and were chatting. CSK, on their Instagram handle, shared a video of the two players chatting on the field and captioned it, “This bond goes beyond the 22 yards!” with yellow and red heart emojis.

The post, shared on Saturday afternoon, has garnered more than 12 lakh likes in less than five hours of it being put on Instagram.

Dhoni's two sixes

Earlier, Dhoni enthralled his fans with two sixes off left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya in the final of the game. However, there was criticism from some former cricketers over Dhoni batting at No. 9 when the team was chasing 197. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 30 off 16 balls and in the process set a record to become the leading run scorer for CSK in IPL. Dhoni surpassed Suresh Raina.

Here are photos and video of Dhoni and Kohli’s meeting after CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 game at M A Chidambaram Stadium. Images: PTI/BCCI



