CSK vs RCB photos: Dhoni, Kohli, others prepare for IPL 2025 clash in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli trained hard at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of their IPL 2025 clash.

In the eighth match of IPL 2025, CSK will host RCB today (March 28). It is expected to be a spin battle in Chepauk. Both CSK and RCB are entering the contest with one win apiece.

IPL 2025 began with RCB defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on March 22. The next day, in Chennai, CSK got the better of Mumbai Indians (MI).

CSK start as favourites against RCB. The Bengaluru franchise has not won in Chennai since 2008. They are hoping to end their 17-year wait at the Chidambaram Stadium.

The squads

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

RCB: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, CSK and RCB players sweated it out at the ‘nets’. Here are images from CSK vs RCB training. Photos: PTI.