CSK vs RCB: 5 players to watch out for in Chennai

It is a blockbuster clash in IPL 2025 today (March 28) as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Both CSK and RCB enter this game with one win apiece. RCB defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22 in the IPL 2025 opener while the next day, CSK triumphed over Mumbai Indians (MI).

Chepauk stadium is again likely to assist spinners on Friday as RCB batters will be put to test by CSK slow bowlers – Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

Here are 5 players to watch out for in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 clash.

1. Virat Kohli (RCB)

Whenever RCB plays, one batter who is always in focus is Virat Kohli. It would be no different when he walks out to bat in Chennai. Opening bat, Kohli will be keen to do well against CSK spinners and anchor the innings, be it batting first or second. He is a key player if RCB have to score big against the Chennai outfit. Also, Chennai bowlers would have made their plans to contain the star batter, who is playing his 17th season with RCB. He is the only player to be with a single team in all edition of the Indian Premier League.

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)

Chennai captain Ruturaj Gaikwad will have to fire at the top of the order. He will be keen to do well in this big clash. He is a key batter for Chennai. Gaikwad can be aggressive and provide a great platform for the team in the first six overs of powerplay.

3. Noor Ahmad (CSK)

Afghanistan’s left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad will be hoping to continue his good form. After taking 4/18 against MI at the same ground last Sunday, Ahmad is high on confidence. And, with the captain and team management’s backing, he will be eyeing the big scalp of Kohli. Ahmad was bought for Rs 10 crore by CSK in last year’s mega auction. He has lived up to his price tag in the first game.

4. Ravichandran Ashwin (CSK)

Homeboy Ravichandran Ashwin, with so much experience in the game, will be itching to tie down RCB batters and he will enjoy his battles with Kohli if the batter stays on at the crease when he is introduced into the attack. A thinking cricketer, Ashwin would have made his plans for the RCB batting line-up.

5. Rajat Patidar (RCB)

RCB’s new skipper Rajat Patidar is one of the best players of spin, and he needs to neutralise the CSK’s slow bowlers’ effect on Friday evening. Being an attacking batter, he can unleash the big shots against the spinners, but it won’t be easy against the wily CSK tweakers. An exciting battle is in store when Patidar faces the spinners.