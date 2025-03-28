CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Predicted Playing 11, head-to-head record

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start as favourites as they host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL 2025 match today (March 28) at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK won their opening game in Chennai on March 23 against Mumbai Indians (MI). RCB too registered victory in their opener, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 22.

Fans are eagerly awaiting this blockbuster CSK vs RCB clash. It is one of the marquee matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are CSK vs RCB head-to-head record in IPL, predicted playing 11s for Friday’s match, and other stats

Predicted Playing 11s/12s

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi (Impact Player), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed (Impact Player).

RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal (Impact Player), Rajat Patidar (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma (Impact Player).

CSK vs RCB head-to-head record

Played 33; CSK won: 21; RCB won: 11; No Result: 1

CSK vs RCB at M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Played: 9: CSK won: 8; RCB won: 1

RCB have not beaten CSK in Chennai since 2008.

CSK vs RCB in last five games: CSK: 3; RCB: 2

Last meeting: RCB won by 27 runs in Bengaluru (IPL 2024)

The squads

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

RCB: Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.