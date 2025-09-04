40 pc GST sin tax: IPL match tickets get costly; clubbed with casinos, race clubs

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match tickets will get costlier from 2026 with GST being hiked from 28 per cent to 40 per cent on Wednesday (September 3) after the GST Council meeting.

The GST Council approved simplifying the GST from the current four slabs – 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, to a two-rate structure – 5 and 18 per cent and also introduced a special 40 per cent slab, the highest in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, for a select few items, including "sin goods" and IPL match tickets.

The new GST regime will come into effect from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

12 per cent hike in IPL tickets

As per the Ministry of Finance, “admission to casinos, race clubs, any place having casinos or race clubs, or sporting events like the IPL” will attract 40 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Earlier, IPL match tickets attracted 28 per cent GST. For example, a ticket that cost Rs 1,280 (including 28 per cent GST), will be Rs 1,400 after the new GST tax slab.

The new pricing for match tickets will be effective from IPL 2026.

The finance ministry, however, did not mention about other sporting leagues like Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and Indian Super League (ISL) football if they would attract similar 40 per cent GST.