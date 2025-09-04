40 pc GST: Full list of ‘sin goods’, luxury items and IPL match tickets

The GST Council on Wednesday (September 3) approved simplifying the GST from the current four slabs – 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent, to a two-rate structure – 5 and 18 per cent and also introduced a special 40 per cent slab, the highest in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, for a select few items including IPL match tickets.

The new GST regime will come into effect from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

‘Sin goods’ attract 40 per cent

The 40 per cent slab includes “sin goods” and luxury items. Sin goods are those considered harmful to health and society. Pan masala, tobacco, gutka, cigarettes, and sugary beverages fall under this category.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said, “Rationalisation of the current 4-tiered tax rate structure into a citizen-friendly ‘Simple Tax’ – a 2 rate structure with a Standard Rate of 18% and a Merit Rate of 5%; a special de-merit rate of 40% for a select few goods and services.”

It has been decided that the GST will be levied on Retail Sale Price (RSP) instead of transaction value on pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, unmanufactured tobacco, and chewing tobacco, like zarda, the ministry said.

Loan and interest payment obligations

The changes in GST rates for all goods, except pan masala, gutkha, cigarettes, chewing tobacco products like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco, and bidis, will be implemented with effect from September 22.

“Pan Masala, gutkha, cigarettes, chewing tobacco products like zarda, unmanufactured tobacco and bidi will continue at the existing rates of GST and compensation cess where applicable, till loan and interest payment obligations under the compensation cess account are completely discharged,” the finance ministry said.

Full list of “sin goods” and luxury items under 40 per cent GST slab

Pan masala

All goods (including aerated waters), containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured

Other non-alcoholic beverages

Carbonated Beverages of Fruit Drink or Carbonated Beverages with Fruit Juice

Caffeinated Beverages

Unmanufactured tobacco; tobacco refuse (other than tobacco leaves)

Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, and cigarettes, of tobacco or of tobacco substitutes

Other manufactured tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes; “homogenised” or “reconstituted” tobacco; tobacco extracts and essences

Products containing tobacco or reconstituted tobacco and intended for inhalation without combustion

Products containing tobacco or nicotine substitutes and intended for inhalation without combustion

Motor vehicles with both spark-ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine and electric motor as motors for propulsion, of engine capacity exceeding 1200cc or of length exceeding 4000 mm

Motor vehicles with both a compression-ignition internal combustion piston engine (diesel-or semi diesel) and electric motor as motors for propulsion, of engine capacity exceeding 1500 cc or of length exceeding 4000 mm

Motorcycles of engine capacity exceeding 350 cc

Aircraft for personal use

Yacht and other vessels for pleasure or sports

Revolvers and pistols

Smoking pipes (including pipe bowls) and cigar or cigarette holders, and parts thereof

Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match tickets

Admission to casinos, race clubs, any place having casinos or race clubs

Specified Actionable Claims (betting, casinos, gambling, horse racing, lottery, online money gaming) defined as goods