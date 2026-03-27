R Ashwin disagrees with ABD on Dhoni, doesn't want veteran as impact player

"Is this MS Dhoni's last IPL (Indian Premier League) for Chennai Super Kings (CSK)?"

This is a question that resurfaces before the tournament every year, particularly after the team's performance dipped over the past two editions.

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The cricketing world is, however, divided over how the ace cricketer should chart his course from here on.

Ashwin disagrees with de Villiers

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, for instance, negated the viewpoint of former South Africa international AB de Villiers on Dhoni's future. After the latter remarked recently that the gloveman may no longer be a "top 6 batter" for his IPL side and should either bat higher in the order or not play at all.

He also said that players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson, who recently helped India to lift the T20 World Cup by scoring runs in crunch games, are perfectly positioned to take the baton from Dhoni. He also suggested that the veteran could remain in the side as a mentor and guide other players.

Ashwin, who has played alongside Dhoni for the CSK, feels that if Dhoni is in the squad, he has to play. Speaking on his YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat, the former spinner said, “I do not agree that he has to stay on the impact list. If he is in the squad, he has to play. If he doesn’t want to, he should not play the entire season. That is it. I am not in agreement with him being an impact player.”

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Ashwin, who also appeared for India under Dhoni's captaincy in various formats, said one could not overlook Dhoni while picking the CSK playing XI. He said the latter has been practising for the last three months for the big tournament and has also expressed his intent to play. According to Ashwin, the second-highest wicket-taker for India in Tests, said if Dhoni didn't want to play, he would retire. But if he wanted, then it would be impossible to tell him he could not.

Dhoni batted too down

What has made the Dhoni question even pertinent is that batter, who will turn 45 this July, was seen walking out with the bat much too late last year, even at the seventh or the eighth position, which proved to be little use for the CSK on many occasions. Given the kind of finisher he has been in his heyday (he left international cricket in 2020), such demotions have left the fans dejected.

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The franchise, one of the most successful ones in the 18-year-old tournament, also fared poorly after winning its latest and fifth crown in 2023, failing to make the playoffs in 2024 and 2025. Last year, the team finished last among 10 teams, its worst performance. The men in yellow even struggled in Chennai, their den, and lost quite a few matches there.

The CSK launch their 2026 campaign on May 30, the third day of the edition, when they play Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. All eyes will be on the man, who gave the franchise as many as five crowns between 2010 and 2023. Will he continue to rule the "Whistle Podu" fans' heart?