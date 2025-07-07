When Dhoni's 'superfan' arranged bikes for 'Captain Cool'

As MS Dhoni turns 44 today (July 7), few fans can match the passion and persistence of Pranav Jain, a Bengaluru-based "superfan" who has met the cricket legend over a hundred times. With a mission to collect 183 autographs from his idol, Pranav’s journey is a testament to unwavering fandom, rare memorabilia, and unforgettable moments. In this candid conversation, he opens up about the first time he met Dhoni, what keeps the connection alive, and why Mahi is much more than just a cricketing icon.

You first met MS Dhoni in 2005. What was that like, especially being just a kid then?

I must’ve been around eight or nine years old. This was during the 2005 India-Pakistan series, the same series where MS scored that iconic 148. The Indian team was staying at Hotel Ashok in Bangalore, and I was determined to meet him. I wore a T-shirt with his picture on it — everyone at the hotel kept saying I was there for someone new, and that he hadn’t arrived yet.

I waited there for two or three hours but couldn’t meet him that day. Then, the team came back for a four-day camp at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) the following month. I told my dad I really wanted to meet MS, and he took me to the stadium. That’s where I finally met him. He signed an autograph and wrote, “With love”. That was everything to me.

I fell in love with the man with long hair hitting big sixes — not just the cricketer, but the kind of person he was.

What qualities in MS Dhoni do you connect with the most?

I fell in love with Dhoni before he became the Mahendra Singh Dhoni we know today.

In my entire life, I haven’t seen a better human being. He’s probably India’s biggest star right now, yet he remains incredibly humble. The way he carries himself — that grace and humility even after achieving so much — is something people should really admire.

You’re on what you call ‘Mission 183’ — tell us about that. How many autographs do you have right now?

I’m at around 150 right now. Honestly, I don’t know when I’ll meet him next — MS knows that better than I do! It’s been three years since our last meeting, and I’m trying to get the remaining 33 or 34 autographs signed.

My goal is to collect 183 of his autographs — an ode to his highest ODI score of 183 not out against Sri Lanka in Jaipur. I’ve got them on a range of rare things like match tickets, including the ticket from that exact 183 match. I haven’t seen another copy of that ticket in the last 20 years.

So yes, some very rare memorabilia I’m hoping to get signed soon.

You’ve met him over a hundred times. What are those interactions like now? Does the conversation evolve?

Out of the 100-plus meetings, I’ve had maybe five or six where I could talk to him properly for about 5–10 minutes.

The last time we met was on my birthday in 2022. We had been waiting for two days and finally got to meet him just before he had a flight the next morning. We spoke for a good 30 minutes. It was an incredible conversation.

We talked about everything — from my tattoo to the Manchester match, which I attended. I showed him the ticket from that game, and he remembered it clearly. He always remembers the context — what match, what happened, where it was. Even if I bring him a bat, he’ll say, “No, the sticker was in the other direction”, or “The grip colour was more pinkish”. His attention to detail is amazing.

What life lessons have you learned from MS Dhoni? Especially considering the generational gap between the two of you.

A lot, honestly. One key thing is how reserved he is.

He doesn’t enjoy being in crowds, mainly because he doesn’t want to disappoint anyone. If he’s out and people start crowding around him for autographs or pictures, he gets uncomfortable — not because he doesn’t want to meet fans, but because he can’t say no to them and also can’t say yes to everyone.

He has told me many times, “Never come to me when I’m in public or when there’s a crowd. I won’t be able to do anything.” He just doesn’t want to make anyone feel bad.

What’s your favourite Dhoni memory — and what would you ask him the next time you meet him?

To be honest, when I’m in front of him, I’m just starstruck.

I have no clue what to say. I end up just standing there, smiling, sometimes crying, and begging him, “Bhai, please sign this, please sign that.” But yes, next time, I do have some really interesting stuff I want him to sign.

Has MS Dhoni ever spoken to you about his other passions — like bikes or cars?

Yes, actually. This was sometime around 2011 to 2013, during the IPL. Someone from the team mentioned in the hotel lobby that they needed a bike. The moment I heard “bike”, I had a feeling who it was for.

Turns out, MS was looking for an RD 350 — specifically for its spare parts. I had no clue how to find one, but I promised I’d arrange it by evening. I went on OLX, and found a guy, and luckily, he was a friend’s friend who agreed to come down.

That evening, MS himself came and inspected both bikes. I don’t know what happened after that with the bikes, but I got my autograph, I got my pictures — and that’s what mattered to me.

