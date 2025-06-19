IPL 2025 breaks viewership records; RCB win most-watched T20 match

JioStar, the official broadcast and streaming partner for IPL 2025, on Thursday (June 19) said it had shattered multiple records, reaching an unprecedented one billion viewers across TV and digital.

IPL 2025 recorded the highest-ever cumulative watch-time of over 840 billion minutes, it added, quoting Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data.

384.6 billion minutes of watch time

JioHotstar, the streaming platform, set new benchmarks with over 23.1 billion views and 384.6 billion minutes of watch time, reflecting a 29 per cent year-on-year surge in digital viewing. This momentum was driven by a sharp rise in Connected TV (CTV) consumption, which alone grew by 49 per cent, underscoring the growth of large-screen digital viewing in India, in parallel with the existing penetration of linear large-screens, the company said in a press release.

On linear television, the league set a new benchmark for live broadcast viewership, with Star Sports powering 456 billion minutes of watch time and recording the highest average TVR (rating) across the viewing universe and key demographics on the network.

According to the company, IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on June 3 amassed an unprecedented 31.7 billion minutes of watch-time across JioStar’s platforms (Star Sports and JioHotstar), making it the most-watched match in the history of T20 Cricket.

RCB won their maiden IPL trophy, ending a long wait of 18 years, in Ahmedabad.

Across linear and digital platforms, the final set new benchmarks in the history of T20 Cricket. On TV, powered by Star Sports, it registered the highest ever reach for a T20 match at 169 million viewers and watch-time at 15 billion minutes. On JioHotstar, the match rewrote digital history, emerging as the biggest T20 match ever with 892 million video views, 55 million peak concurrency, and 16.74 billion minutes of watch-time.

Sanjog Gupta, CEO, Sports and Live Experiences, JioStar, said, “The incredible viewership numbers are reinforcement of our belief in the commitment to serve fans and the potential for growth of even a scaled property like the TATA IPL.”