India's record at ODI and T20I Women's World Cups from 1978 to 2025

Navi Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) On an overcast evening at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, the Indian women's team broke a long-standing barrier and scripted their own '1983 moment', defeating South Africa by 52 runs to lift their maiden World Cup title.

Following is a list of the Indian women's team's performances in the Women's World Cup (ODI) and Women's T20 World Cup over the years.

ICC Women's World Cup (ODI format)

* 1973 England - Didn't participate * 1978 India – Group stage (India hosted; made their debut but didn’t progress beyond the group stage) * 1982 New Zealand – Group stage (Earned first World Cup win; showed promise under Diana Edulji) * 1988 Australia - Didn't participate * 1993 England – Finished fourth in the round-robin stage, India's best show till then.

* 1997 India – Semifinalist (Hosted the event for second time; lost to Australia in semifinals) * 2000 New Zealand – Semifinalist (lost to New Zealand in the semis) * 2005 South Africa – Runners-up (lost to Australia in the final) * 2009 Australia – Third place (defeated Australia in third place play-off) * 2013 India – Group stage (hosted in India for third time; failed to make super six, finishing bottom in Group A of four teams) * 2017 England – Runners-up (lost to England at Lord’s) * 2022 New Zealand - group stage (failed to make semifinals, finishing fifth in round robin league) * 2025 India – Champions (beat South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai)

T20I World Cup

* 2009 England – Semifinalist (lost to New Zealand) * 2010 West Indies – Semifinalist (lost to Australia) * 2012 Sri Lanka – Group stage * 2014 Bangladesh – Group stage * 2016 India – Group stage * 2018 West Indies – Semifinalist (lost to England) * 2020 Australia – Runners-up (lost to Australia at MCG) * 2023 South Africa – Semifinalist (lost to Australia) * 2024 UAE - Group stage. PTI

