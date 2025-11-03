Photos: How India celebrated Women's World Cup win

Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma guided India to a historic 52-run victory over South Africa which saw the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 hosts lift the trophy for the first time, in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday night (November 2).

Sharma propelled her country to 298 for seven with a composed 58 before returning a match-winning five for 39 with the ball to bowl South Africa out for 246.

Verma had earlier crashed 87 at the top of the order to get India off to a strong start but Laura Wolvaardt responded during the Proteas’ chase with her ninth ODI century.

But once Sharma removed South Africa’s captain, the hosts were able to finish the job and become world champions for the first time to the delight of an ecstatic crowd in Navi Mumbai.

Here are the photos of Indian players celebrating the Women's World Cup win. (Photos: BCCI)