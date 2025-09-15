Ind vs Pak | No handshake row: Pakistan lodge protest with ACC

What happens when one of the world's most politically charged and intense sporting contests is played under the cloud of lingering hostility? Sunday's (September 14) India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match provided the answers.

A seven-wicket win for India ended on a hard-edged note as their players refused the customary handshake with their counterparts from Pakistan after a collective decision endorsed by an important member of the support staff and okayed by the BCCI.

The refusal was not a spur-of-the-moment call. It is understood that the Indian team's call about the pre and post-match formalities were discussed much before the ball started rolling.

The decision was reportedly taken by an important member of the support staff, who is very categorical about his stance on all matters relating to Pakistan, and the move to not shake hands was certainly endorsed by the BCCI.

"We are aligned with our government and the BCCI," skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn't forget to mention what had already been said by assistant coaches (fielding) Ryan Ten Doeschate and (batting) Sitanshu Kotak during earlier media interactions.

Pakistan lodge protest

Meanwhile, Pakistan has lodged a protest with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) over the Indian players' refusal to shake hands with them after the match in Dubai.

In a statement late on Sunday night, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) labelled India's actions as "unsporting".

"Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post-match ceremony," read a PCB statement.

The PCB also confirmed that captain Salman Ali Agha's decision to skip the post-match presentation ceremony was a form of protest against the Indian team.

"Salman Ali Agha skipped the post-match presentation in protest against the behaviour of the Indian team, as the ceremony host was also an Indian," PCB added

India's defence

Suryakumar, on his part, said the decision not to shake hands with the opposition was their way of showing solidarity with the families of the victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack in April.

In the post-match press conference, Suryakumar addressed the Indian team's refusal to engage in traditional gestures of sportsmanship such as handshakes.

"I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit," he said. "We stand with all the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor."

The arch-rivals faced each other on a cricket ground for the first time since the dastardly attack in Kashmir and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terror infrastructure across the border in May. It turned out to be a no-contest with India outplaying Pakistan in all departments.

Big talking point

Team India's decision to snub all friendly gestures with Pakistan players has emerged as a big talking point in the cricketing spectrum all across the globe.

Honouring the soldiers who lost their lives in Operation Sindoor as well as those civilians who were tragically killed during the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Indian team avoided handshakes with Pakistani players, much to the disappointment of Salman and his team.

Firstly, the match was played despite calls for a boycott amid heightened geopolitical tensions between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack in April and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terrorist bases across the border in May.

As many as 26 Indian tourists lost their lives in the dastardly terrorist attack in the picturesque valley, and under the circumstances, engaging in handshakes with players from Pakistan was deemed a step too far by the Indian camp.

'Team call'

Once skipper Suryakumar Yadav sealed the contest with a six, he turned towards the dugout and started walking without even glancing at the opposition players.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha queued up with his teammates for the customary handshake and even walked halfway towards the Indian dugout, but no players from the opposite side responded.

"We took a team call. We had come only to play. We had given them a reply. Some things are beyond sportsmanship. We dedicate this victory to our armed forces who took part in 'Operation Sindoor' and stand with families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack," said Suryakumar, when news agency PTI asked whether it was a collective call.

Pakistan's coach disappointed

The move had its echo on the other side too, for Pakistan skipper Salman boycotted the post-match presentation ceremony with their coach Mike Hesson admitting that the bitterness had spilled over.

"We wanted to shake hands but disappointed that the opposition didn't do that. Disappointed with the way we played, but we wanted to shake hands," Hesson said.

"Salman not coming for the post-match presentation was cause and effect after what happened," he added.

Earlier in the evening, Suryakumar and Salman did not engage in the customary handshake during the toss for their Group A contest and also refused to make any eye contact, drawing the attention of the cricket fraternity.

Both the captains submitted their respective team sheets to the match referee Andy Pycroft from Zimbabwe, spoke with the TV commentator Ravi Shastri, who was conducting the toss, and headed back in their respective directions.

Disapproval over India's conduct

The PCB and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, have expressed strong disapproval over India's conduct in the ongoing Asia Cup, held in Dubai.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Naqvi criticised the Indian team for refusing to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts before and after the match, calling it a violation of the spirit of sportsmanship.

"Utterly disappointed by the lack of sportsmanship today. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports. Let's hope future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace," Naqvi wrote.

Fallout in next match?

Observers believe that this tension is likely to spill over into the next India-Pakistan match in the Super Four stage, scheduled to take place at the same venue next Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)