Australia outgun India in second ODI to clinch series as Rohit Sharma's 73 goes in vain

Former captain Rohit Sharma's defiant 73 proved to be a futile endeavour as India narrowly lost the second one-day international (ODI) against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (October 23) to squander the three-game series with one to play. The visitors tried to make a match after posting a total of 264 in 50 overs, but the home team overhauled the target in the 47th over with two wickets to spare.

The setback will reignite the debate on proven match-winner Kuldeep Yadav's omission from the playing XI. India lost the rain-curtailed opening game in Perth by seven wickets on Sunday (October 19).

India produce better show with bat

The Men in Blue, however, came up with a much-improved batting performance in the second game after Australia won the toss and elected to bowl. Rohit, who made a comeback into the national team after the Champions Trophy in March, mixed grit with grace in a 97-ball knock on a spicy track.

There was a point when Rohit had played 17 consecutive dot balls off Josh Hazlewood, who picked him in the first game, and both he and Iyer looked overtly cautious due to the underlying moisture and lateral movement.

Shreyas Iyer, another comeback man, scored 61 in 77 balls as the duo added 118 runs for the third wicket after India lost captain Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0) early in the innings. Spinner Adam Zampa, who was adjudged the player of the match, grabbed four wickets for just 60 runs.

The visitors missed Kuldeep, Bumrah

In reply, Australia struggled against Indian spinners, but with Nitish Reddy being shoe-horned as a multi-skilled player instead of a genuine match-winner in the Chinaman bowler, the visitors lost the game in a close situation. The visitors were also missing the service of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the series.

Cooper Connolly (61 not out off 53 balls) and Mitchell Owen (36 off 23 balls), two cricketers who are also appearing for Indian Premier League auditions, flayed the pacers and spinners alike as the Kangaroos survived a late collapse to canter home in 46.2 overs.

The duo added 59 in just 6.3 overs to end Australia's three-series losing streak in the format.

The inconsequential third rubber will end in Sydney on Saturday (October 25).

Connolly reminded of Bevan

Connolly, who was recently in Kanpur for an 'A' series, brought back memories of Australia's great finisher, Michael Bevan, to pocket the match by finding the gaps with ease in a pressure-cooker scenario.

"...the future is bright for Australian cricket," declared Australia's stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh.

He also exposed how difficult it could get for India in the 2027 World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe if the obsession with all-rounders is not reconsidered.

Reddy, coming in at No.8, scored 8 off 10 balls and gave 24 in three overs although, in his defence, Axar Patel dropped a sitter offered by Matthew Short (74), who laid the foundation for Australia's victory.

"Never easy to defend those total when you drop a couple of catches," said Gill.

However, the absence of Kuldeep was felt more than ever when the Australian batters struggled against the two finger spinners.

Axar Patel (1/52 in 10 overs) just slowed the pace and shortened the length as Matt Renshaw (30) gave the charge to be bowled. Washington Sundar (2/37), on the other hand, had an impatient Alex Carey (9) trying to sweep and getting bowled in the process.

However, the burly Mitchell Owen smashed the daylights out of Harshit Rana (2/59 in 8 overs) later to take the game away from India.

Kohli scores duck again

While the 'Hitman' Sharma still fought, Kohli, the other veteran making a comeback into the side, was dismissed without disturbing the scorers for the second time in the series.

The ace batter, who will turn 37 next month, was shaping for an outswinger but Xavier Bartlett got one to move in sharply after pitching, and the maestro was trapped in front.

While leaving the ground, he acknowledged the fans at Adelaide, a venue where he has scored multiple Test hundreds and a World Cup (2015) century against Pakistan.

Brief scores:

India: 264/9; 50 overs (Rohit Sharma 73, Shreyas Iyer 61, Axar Patel 44; Adam Zampa 4/60, Xavier Bartlett 3/39) lost to Australia 265/8; 46.2 overs (Matthew Short 74, Cooper Connolly Washington Sundar 2/37, Arshdeep Singh 2/41, Harshit Rana 2/59) by two wickets.

