Watch: Virat Kohli bags 2 ducks in a row as India bat in 2nd ODI against Australia

India batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for a second consecutive duck as he fell early in the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday (October 23).

Pressure is building on Kohli as he made a return to the Indian ODI team for the ongoing three-match series against Australia.

This is the first time in his 304-ODI career that Kohli has been out for ducks in back-to-back innings.

In the second ODI, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and sent India to bat first. After losing captain Shubman Gill for 7 in the seventh over, Kohli arrived at the crease.

However, he did not last long as he was dismissed LBW by Xavier Bartlett for a three-ball duck. Kohli consulted Rohit Sharma, who was at the non-striker's end, about whether to use the Decision Review System (DRS), but decided against it.

It was the right move as replays showed the ball crashed into the stumps and the umpire had made the correct decision.

Bartlett, who came in as the first change bowler, took two wickets in the over to reduce India to 17/2 in 6.5 overs.

In the first ODI in Perth, Kohli was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for an eight-ball duck.







