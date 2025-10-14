After no handshakes in cricket, India and Pakistan hockey players exchange high fives

Amid strained relationships between India and Pakistan and the handshake row in cricket, there was a change on Tuesday (October 14) as both countries’ hockey teams exchanged high fives.

The display of sportsmanship came ahead of India versus Pakistan match in the Sultan of Johor Cup match in Johar Bahru, Malaysia.

High fives on pitch

As both India and Pakistan players lined up on the pitch, the national anthems of both countries were played. After that, Indian players walked towards the Pakistan team and high-fived all the players.

This gesture by Under-21 players in Malaysia was surprising for many, as this came after India’s men’s and women’s cricket teams refused to shake hands with Pakistani players during the Asia Cup and Women’s World Cup.

The no-handshake move was after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

What PHF said

Earlier, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had advised the national team players to avoid any confrontation with Indian players on the ground and just concentrate on their game during their Sultan of Johor Cup match.

A senior official of PHF had said on Monday that the players had been told to be mentally prepared for a no handshakes policy from the Indian team.

"The players have been told that if the Indian players don't shake hands before or after the match just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game," he said.

Pakistan didn't send its team to India for the men's Asia Cup in August in Rajgir, Bihar, with Bangladesh replacing them.

The official said that they had told the players to just focus on their matches.