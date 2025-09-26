ICC warns Indian skipper Suryakumar over ‘Op Sindoor’ remarks; hearing on Pak players today

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav was on Thursday (September 25) told to refrain from making any comments that could be construed as political in nature by the ICC match referee Richie Richardson during an official hearing of the global body on a complaint filed by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The hearing happened as the Indian skipper had pleaded not guilty for his post-match comments where he had stood by the Indian Army personnel involved in Operation Sindoor and showed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

It is understood that the PCB had filed the complaint within the stipulated seven-day period after the September 14 game between India and Pakistan in which Suryakumar had refused to shake hands and then dedicated the victory to the Indian armed forces for carrying out Operation Sindoor in May. He had also expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack at both the prize distribution and the media conference.

"Surya attended the ICC hearing today. He was accompanied by BCCI's COO and Cricket Operations Manager. Richardson explained to him that he shouldn't be making any comments that could be seen as political in nature. The sanction can't be ascertained. Since it falls under Level 1, it could either be a warning or a financial penalty of 15 percent deductions in match fees. Surya had pleaded not guilty and that's why the hearing took place," a tournament source privy to the details told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Hearing against Pak players on Friday

The hearing against Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf, on a complaint filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will be held on Friday (September 26) as the two are playing in their Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Earlier, India had filed an official complaint with the ICC against Pakistan cricketers Rauf and Farhan for their provocative gestures during the two sides' Asia Cup Super 4 game in Dubai last Sunday.

It is reliably learnt that the BCCI filed the complaint against the duo on Wednesday and the ICC is in receipt of the e-mail.

Gestures by Rauf, Sahibzada

During the September 21 match, Rauf had made gestures to depict the bringing down of a plane to mock India's military action after Indian supporters chanted "Kohli, Kohli" referring to the couple of match-winning sixes that the Indian legend hit off the pacer at MCG during a T20 World Cup game in 2022.

During the match, he hurled abuses at Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during his bowling spell, and the two youngsters responded with their bats.

Sahibzada, during the same match, celebrated with a gun-firing gesture using his bat, something that has been widely criticised.

"That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that," Farhan had told reporters after the match.

Both Rauf and Sahibzada will have to explain their gestures at the hearing and if the players' answers are not convincing, then they could face sanctions as per the code of conduct.

Naqvi posted cryptic CR7 video on X

Adding fuel to the fire, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday posted a slow-motion video of Cristiano Ronaldo on 'X', where the Portuguese legend is seen gesturing that an aircraft suddenly crashed, something that Rauf indicated on-field last Sunday.

Naqvi, apart from also being the Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, is the interior minister of his country and is known to make provocative statements against India.

Ronaldo, in the video, could be explaining how his direct free-kick dipped and entered the goal.

After this, whether the Indian team, which will now play Pakistan again in the final of the Asia Cup, will share the dais with the ACC chairman is something that remains to be seen.

The matter hasn't gone unnoticed as far as both BCCI and ICC mandarins are concerned. Only time will tell if there will be some kind of action taken against Naqvi.

(With inputs from agencies)