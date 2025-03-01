India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli to play his 300th ODI in Dubai

Virat Kohli is set to play in his 300th ODI on Sunday (March 2) in Dubai during the India versus New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Group A league game.

At the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS), Kohli will become the seventh Indian cricketer to feature in 300 or more ODIs. The other six are – Sachin Tendulkar (463), MS Dhoni (350), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammad Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304).

7th Indian in elite list

Overall, Kohli will be the 22nd player in ODI history to reach the milestone. In 299 ODIs so far, Kohli has amassed 14,085 runs.

Since making his ODI debut in 2008 against Sri Lanka, the 36-year-old Kohli has broken numerous records and become on the legends in the 50-over format. Last Sunday (February 23), he scored a record-extending 51st ODI century against Pakistan in Dubai.

During the match-winning knock against Pakistan, Kohli also completed 14,000 runs in ODIs, becoming the fastest to the milestone.

Kohli was also the fastest to 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, and 13,000 ODI runs.

Rahul's reaction on Kohli's 300th ODI

On Kohli's 300th ODI, teammate KL Rahul told the media on Friday (February 28), “That's (300) a lot of ODI matches. Words fall short to express how good a player he has been and what a great servant of Indian cricket he has been,” Rahul said in the press conference ahead of India's final match in Group B.

"Really happy to see that he got a hundred in the last game as well, and (he is) batting really well. For a player of his calibre, it was about time that he scored that big and a match-winning century.

Who will India face in semis

Sunday’s match will decide who will finish on top of the table in Group A. Both India and New Zealand are unbeaten in the league phase with two wins apiece and have already qualified for the Champions Trophy semifinals.

India will face either Australia, South Africa or Afghanistan in the last-four stage in Dubai on Tuesday (March 4). The Rohit Sharma-led side are playing all their matches in Dubai after refusing to travel to Pakistan, who are the hosts of the eight-team tournament.