BCCI announces Rs 58 crore cash reward for Team India for CT win

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (March 20) announced a cash reward of Rs 58 crore for Team India following their triumph at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

This financial recognition honours the players, coaching and support staff, and members of the men’s selection committee, the Indian cricket board said in a media release.

India's unbeaten run

Under captain Rohit Sharma, India dominated the tournament remaining unbeaten throughout, registering five commanding victories. In the title clash, they beat New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on March 9.

The team began their campaign with a solid six-wicket win over Bangladesh, then secured a convincing six-wicket triumph against Pakistan.

They continued their momentum with a 44-run victory over New Zealand to top Group before ultimately overcoming Australia by four wickets in the semi-final.

What Binny, Saikia said

Roger Binny, President, BCCI: “Winning back-to-back ICC titles is special and this reward recognizes Team India’s dedication and excellence on the global stage. The cash award is a recognition of the hard work that everyone puts in behind the scenes. This was also our second ICC Trophy in 2025, following the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup triumph and it highlights the strong cricketing ecosystem in place in our country.”

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said: “The BCCI is proud to honour the players and support staff with this well-deserved reward. Their dominance in world cricket is a result of years of hard work and strategic execution. This victory has justified India’s top ranking in white-ball cricket, and we are sure the team will continue to excel in the years to come. The dedication and commitment shown by the players have set a new benchmark, and we are confident that Indian cricket will keep raising the bar on the global stage.”