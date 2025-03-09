Rohit Sharma on retirement: Not quitting ODIs, don't spread rumours

India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday night (March 9) said he is not retiring from ODIs and asked people not to spread rumours. His statement came after he led India to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 title in Dubai.

"I am not going to retire from this (ODI) format. Make sure, no rumours are spread moving forward, okay," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

Rohit shines in final

Rohit starred with the bat, top-scoring with 76 as India won a tense final against New Zealand by four wickets. He won the Player of the match award.

The 'Men in Blue' chased down 252 in 49 overs to win a record third Champions Trophy title.

There have been speculations and reports that Rohit would quit the 50-over format after the Champions Trophy in Dubai. However, the Mumbai batter has put an end to all those.

'No future plans'

He was expectedly quizzed about his future plans and he said that things will remain as it is.

"No future plans. Jo ho raha hain, woh chalta jayega (Whatever is happening will keep continuing)," Rohit added.

On Sunday, Rohit and Kohli became the only Indian players to win four ICC trophies. They joined an elite list of Australians.

Attacking style of batting

Earlier, in the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit said, "To have the result our way is a great feeling."

Asked about his attack at-all-cost style since the last 50 over World Cup, Rohit explained the rationale behind the move.

"It was not natural to me, but something I really wanted to do. When you are doing something different, you have to have the backing of the team and management.

"I spoke to Rahul (Dravid) bhai earlier and now Gauti (Gambhir) bhai as well. It is something I really wanted to do. I have played all these years in a different style, and now we are getting the results with this," the 'Hit Man' said.