India vs Pakistan photos: How Kohli, Rohit, Gill gear up for the big game

Indian players trained hard in Dubai on Saturday (February 22) with Virat Kohli focused on facing spinners. India and Pakistan will face off in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). The match starts at 2:30 PM IST (1 PM Local).

The ‘Men in Blue’ are favourites against their arch rivals after having started off their Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the same venue.

The pressure is on Pakistan as they lost their opening game to New Zealand in Karachi on Wednesday (February 19). The hosts failed to chase down 321, and were beaten by 60 runs.

Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, are in a do-or-die battle as a loss to India will jeopardise their semi-final hopes, and face early elimination. Each team plays three matches in the group stage and every match is crucial.

Here are images of Indian players practising ahead of their match against Pakistan. Pictures from BCCI’s X handle.

Mohammed Shami.

Hardik Pandya.

Virat Kohli, vice-captain Shubman Gill, captain Rohit Sharma.

KL Rahul.

Varun Chakravarthy.

Ravindra Jadeja (left) and Kuldeep Yadav.

Harshit Rana (right).

Shreyas Iyer (left) with coach Gautam Gambhir.

Arshdeep Singh.