India vs Pakistan photos: How Kohli, bowlers delivered easy win in Dubai

Bowlers and Virat Kohli (100 not out) were the chief architects of India’s six-wicket success over Pakistan in a Group A clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) on Sunday night (February 23).

This was the second successive win for India in the Champions Trophy. In their opener, they had beaten Bangladesh by six wickets at the same venue on Thursday (February 20). Kohli smashed his 51st century in ODIs. He got to the landmark with a boundary and that shot also sealed the game with India scoring 244/4 in 42.3 overs.

Kuldeep takes three

The victory has pushed India to the top of the table in Group A and has almost assured a place in the semi-finals while Pakistan are staring at an early elimination with two defeats in a row. The Mohammed Rizwan-led side lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in the tournament’s opening clash in Karachi on Wednesday.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan were restricted to 241 all out in 49.4 overs, thanks to India’s disciplined bowling, led by Kuldeep Yadav, who took three wickets including two in two.

It was a special bowling effort by the Indian bowlers, who did not allow Pakistan batters to break free. They bowled 152 dot balls, more than half (25.2) of the 50 overs.

India used six bowlers and five of them found success. The only exception was Mohammed Shami, who initially struggled with a leg injury and was off the field briefly.

In the run chase of 242, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (56) had a match-winning 114-run partnership while Shubman Gill made 46 before falling a magical delivery from leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed. Captain Rohit Sharma was aggressive as usual for his 15-ball 20.

Kohli also completed 14,000 ODI runs, becoming the fastest to the milestone and breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record. He also became the leading catcher for India in ODIs with 158 catches, going past Mohammad Azharuddin (156).

Here are photos from India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match. Photos: PTI/BCCI

Virat Kohli and Axar Patel are all smiles as they celebrate the win.

Kohli's celebrations after scoring his 51st ODI ton.

Virat Kohli celebrates his 51st ODI ton.

Kuldeep Yadav (2nd right) celebrates a wicket with teammates.

Kuldeep took two wickets in two balls, dismissing Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi. However, the hat-trick ball was played out by Naseem Shah.

Axar Patel sent back Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan.

Kohli completed 14,000 ODI runs.

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer had a match-winning century partnership.

Kohli celebrates his half-century.

Iyer scored 56.

Shubman Gill made 46.

Gill was bowled by a magical delivery from leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Rohit Sharma hit a 15-bal 20.

A combo of images showing Kuldeep dropping a catch.

Harshit Rana drops a catch.

Fans enjoy the match.

Saud Shakeel top-scored for Pakistan with 62.

Hardik Pandya (right) is all smiles after taking a wicket.