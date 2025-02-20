Photos: India defeat Bangladesh in Champions Trophy
Gill made an unbeaten 101 off 129 balls, and skipper Rohit Sharma blazed away to a characteristic 36-ball 41 while completing 11,000 runs in ODIs. This was Gill's eighth ton in the format
Riding on Mohammed Shami's 5/53 and Shubman Gill's excellent hundred, India registered a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Thursday night (February 20).
Pacer Shami returned to an ICC tournament with a five-wicket haul to help his team bowl out Bangladesh for 228. In reply, India completed the chase with 21 balls to spare.
Earlier, Towhid Hridoy's (100) maiden international century, and his sixth-wicket partnership of 154 runs with Jaker Ali (68), lifted Bangladesh after they slipped to a hopeless 35/5. On the day, Shami also picked up his 200th ODI wicket.
Axar Patel (2/43) would have had a hat-trick if India skipper Rohit had not dropped a regulation catch from the blade of Ali (68 off 114 balls) at first slip. On his way to a century, Towhid was helped by Hardik Pandya who gave him a lifeline on 23.
Here are some of the photos from India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match. Images from PTI/BCCI