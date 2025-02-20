Photos: India defeat Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

Riding on Mohammed Shami's 5/53 and Shubman Gill's excellent hundred, India registered a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Thursday night (February 20).

Pacer Shami returned to an ICC tournament with a five-wicket haul to help his team bowl out Bangladesh for 228. In reply, India completed the chase with 21 balls to spare.

Also read: I just go for wickets in ICC events, says Shami

Gill made an unbeaten 101 off 129 balls, and skipper Rohit Sharma blazed away to a characteristic 36-ball 41 while completing 11,000 runs in ODIs. This was Gill's eighth ton in the format.

Earlier, Towhid Hridoy's (100) maiden international century, and his sixth-wicket partnership of 154 runs with Jaker Ali (68), lifted Bangladesh after they slipped to a hopeless 35/5. On the day, Shami also picked up his 200th ODI wicket.

Also read: Champions Trophy full schedule, groups, format, past winners

Axar Patel (2/43) would have had a hat-trick if India skipper Rohit had not dropped a regulation catch from the blade of Ali (68 off 114 balls) at first slip. On his way to a century, Towhid was helped by Hardik Pandya who gave him a lifeline on 23.

Here are some of the photos from India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match. Images from PTI/BCCI

Mohammed Shami celebrates a wicket.

Indian fans at the stadium.

Shubman Gill celebrates his century.

A big hit from Gill.

Virat Kohli plays a shot.

Kohli checks his bat as he walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed for 22.

Towhid Hridoy scored a century for Bangladesh.

Axar Patel failed, scoring just 8 at No. 5.

KL Rahul scored 41 not out.

Gill plays a shot.

Shreyas Iyer made 15.

Shami leads the team off the field.

Captains Rohit Sharma and Najmul Hossain Shanto at the toss.