India vs NZ Live: India rebuild after Phillips's stunning catch ends Kohli's stay

Hello and welcome to The Federal's live coverage of the India vs New Zealand Group A match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals and today's clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) will decide who will top the group.

From Group B, South Africa and Australia have made it to the semifinals. If India win today, they play Australia in the 1st semifinal on Tuesday while New Zealand face the Proteas on Wednesday.

If India lose, then they face South Africa on Tuesday and it will be New Zealand vs Australia in the 2nd semifinal in Lahore.

Both India and New Zealand have been unbeaten so far, winning two games each. Hosts Pakistan, and Bangladesh were eliminated from Group A while from Group B, England and Afghanistan have failed to make the knockouts of the eight-team tournament.

The final is on Sunday (March 9). If India qualify, the match will be played in Dubai or else in Lahore.