Champions Trophy semifinals: Teams, schedule, reserve days, Super Overs

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal lineup has been confirmed after the completion of the league phase in Dubai on Sunday night (March 2).

The last league match of the eight-team tournament ended at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) with India extending their winning streak by defeating New Zealand by 44 runs.

Teams in semifinals

India, and New Zealand have progressed to the Champions Trophy from Group A while South Africa and Australia made it to the knockouts from Group B.

Hosts Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, and Afghanistan have been eliminated from the tournament.

When are the semifinals?

In the first semifinal in Dubai on Tuesday (March 4), India, Group A toppers, will face Group B 2nd placed team Australia.

On Wednesday (March 5), Group A runners-up New Zealand face Group B winners South Africa in Lahore.

Both Australia and South Africa were in Dubai as they waited to know where would play their semifinals. On Monday South Africa will leave for Pakistan to play their knockout game.

The Champions Trophy final is on Sunday (March 9) in Dubai if India qualify, or in Lahore if ‘Men in Blue’ are not in the summit clash.

Reserve days

As per the playing conditions of the Champions Trophy, both semifinals will have reserve days in case of inclement weather.

If the matches are not completed even on reserve days, the team that finished higher in their respective group will progress to the final.

If a semifinal is interrupted by rain on the original day, the match will continue from the same point on the reserve day.

Super Overs

As per the playing conditions, if the semifinals and final end in a tie, teams will play in Super Overs to determine the winner.

If the Super Over is a tie, subsequent Super Overs shall be played until a winner is determined, as per the rules.

Here is the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal schedule

Semifinal 1: India (A1) vs Australia (B2) in Dubai (Tuesday, March 4, 2:30 PM IST)

Semifinal 2: South Africa (B1) vs New Zealand (A2) in Lahore (Wednesday, March 5, 2:30 PM IST)

Reserve days: Semis 1: March 5, Semis 2: March 6.

Live on Star Sports Network, Live streaming on JioHotstar