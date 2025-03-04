Champions Trophy final tickets go on sale after India's win; prices, other details here

Tickets for Sunday’s ICC Champions Trophy Final 2025 which will be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Sunday (March 9), will go on sale tonight, Tuesday 4 March at 10 PM Gulf Standard Time (GST) (11:30 PM IST), the International Cricket Council (ICC) said after India entered the final.

Photos from India vs Australia match

India defeated Australia in semifinal 1 in Dubai and will now play the winner of the New Zealand versus South Africa semifinal taking place in Lahore on Wednesday 5 March in Sunday’s final.

What ICC said on Champions Trophy final tickets

“Fans will have the chance to witness history and see which team will claim the iconic white jackets,” ICC said.

“Tickets for the Sunday 9 March clash which starts at 13h00 local time will be available online, whilst physical tickets will also be available at the Dubai International Stadium Box Office. Fans can avail an early bird offer on limited tickets starting from 250 Dirhams,” ICC added.

Kohli's knock puts India in final

On Tuesday night, India rode on Virat Kohli’s 84 to defeat Australia by four wickets to reach the Champions Trophy summit clash. India have been undefeated in the tournament.

"It (his innings) was pretty similar to the other day against Pakistan. It is about understanding the conditions and rotating the strike because partnerships on this pitch are important," said Kohli after receiving the Player of the match award.

Arguably the greatest ODI player of all time, Kohli was asked if he is in the best phase of his 50-over career.

"I don't know. That is up to you guys to break down. I have never focused on those things. When you don't think of those milestones, they happen. I take pride in doing what my team wants. If I get to the three-figure mark, great, but the win is important. For me, those things don't matter anymore," added the former India captain.