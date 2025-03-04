Photos: India ride on Virat Kohli's 84 to enter CT final

Chase master Virat Kohli hit a composed 84 to pilot India into the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Tuesday night (March 4).

India remained undefeated in the tournament as they won the semifinal against Australia by four wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

After bowling out Australia for 264, India reached the target in 48.1 overs. KL Rahul sealed the game with a six off Glenn Maxwell.

In bowling, Mohammed Shami was the top wicket-taker for India with three wickets.

For Australia, captain Steve Smith was the top scorer with 73 while Alex Carey contributed 61.

In the final on Sunday (March 9) in Dubai, India face either South Africa or New Zealand, the two teams feature in the second semifinal in Lahore tomorrow (March 5).

Here are the photos from India vs Australia Champions Trophy semifinal. Images: PTI

KL Rahul hit a six to seal the game. He is seen here celebrating India's win.

Rahul and Jadeja celebrate India's final entry.

Virat Kohli scored 84 off 98 with five fours.

Kohli celebrates his half-century.

Kohli was dropped on 51 by Glenn Maxwell off Cooper Connolly.

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer added 91 runs for the third wicket.

Mohammed Shami (2nd right) took 3 wickets.

Alex Carey scored 61.

Steve Smith celebrates his half-century. He made 73.

Ravindra Jadeja took 2 wickets.

Jadeja is ecstatic after dismissing Josh Inglis.