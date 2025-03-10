Champions Trophy Team of Tournament: No Rohit, 6 Indians named

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (March 10) announced the ‘Team of the Tournament’ for the Champions Trophy 2025, which was won by India in Dubai on Sunday.

Also read: Rohit speaks on India's domination in 3 ICC tournaments

The 12-member side is dominated by Indians with six of them including Virat Kohli making it. However, there is no place for title-winning captain Rohit Sharma, who made a match-winning 76 in the summit clash and won the Player of the Final award. Overall, Rohit scored 180 runs including one half-century in five matches in the tournament at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 100.

India's record 3rd title

In the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS), India defeated the Kiwis by four wickets, successfully chasing down 252. This was India’s third Champions Trophy title, the most in the history of the tournament.

Also read: Players with most ICC trophies: Kohli, Rohit join Australians

“The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy 2025 saw India being crowned as the winners on 9th March 2025 after they overcame New Zealand in the final. Several exceptional performers lit up the tournament with the bat and ball. The best of them made it to the Team of the Tournament,” ICC said.

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has been named the captain of the Team of the Tournament by the ICC, which also features his teammate and Player of the Tournament award winner Rachin Ravindra.

Virat Kohli kisses the Champions Trophy as he celebrates India's win. Photo: ICC

Here is the Champions Trophy 2025 Team of the Tournament, as picked by ICC

1. Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

251 runs, 62.75 average, 2 hundreds

2. Ibrahim Zadran (Afghanistan)

216 runs, 72 average, 1 hundred

3. Virat Kohli (India)

218 runs, 54.5 average, 1 hundred

4. Shreyas Iyer (India)

243 runs, 48.6 average, 2 fifties

5. KL Rahul (wicketkeeper) (India)

140 runs, 140 average

6. Glenn Phillips (New Zealand)

177 runs, 59 average, 2 wickets, 5 catches

7. Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan)

126 runs, 42 average, 7 wickets, 1 five-wicket haul

8. Mitchell Santner (captain) (New Zealand)

9 wickets, 26.6 average, 4.80 economy

9. Mohammed Shami (India)

9 wickets, 25.8 average, 5.68 economy, 1 five-wicket haul

10. Matt Henry (New Zealand)

10 wickets, 16.7 average, 5.32 economy, one five-wicket haul

11. Varun Chakravarthy (India)

9 wickets, 15.1 average, 4.53 economy

12th player: Axar Patel (India)

5 wickets, 39.2 average, 4.35 economy