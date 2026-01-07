T20 World Cup: ICC 'willing to work' with BCB on Bangladesh playing in India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday (January 7) said the International Cricket Council (ICC) has “conveyed its willingness to work closely” with the board to address concerns over Bangladesh’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March.

Tensions escalated between India and Bangladesh after Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), triggering diplomatic and cricketing unease ahead of the T20 World Cup.

ICC to help with security of Bangladesh players

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board has received response from the ICC regarding the Board's expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC T20 World Cup, including the request for relocation of the team's matches," the BCB said in a statement.

Also Read: Mustafizur Rahman-KKR row: Bangladesh made a Hindu captain, says JDU’s Tyagi

"In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament," the statement read.

"The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event," it added.

Why Mustafizur was dropped

Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the team by the Kolkata Knight Riders after the bilateral tension between India and Bangladesh due to attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. The decision to withdraw Mustafizur Rahman has led Bangladesh to refuse travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, citing security concerns. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formally requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift Bangladesh’s matches from India to co-host Sri Lanka.

Also Read: Bangladesh bans IPL telecast over Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from KKR

The ICC has not issued a public response to the BCB on this subject.

The T20 World Cup starts on February 7 and Bangladesh are due to play their four games in Kolkata and Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)