Mustafizur Rahman-KKR row: Bangladesh made a Hindu captain, says JDU’s Tyagi

Amid the controversy over the BCCI’s decision to ask IPL franchise KKR to release Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi has said politics should not influence sports and added that Bangladesh sent a strong message by appointing a Hindu captain in Litton Kumar Das.

Tyagi said he has made the remarks in his personal capacity.

What Tyagi said

"Sports have nothing to do with politics. But the situation in the Indian subcontinent, especially with Pakistan and Bangladesh, is tense. Pakistan is guilty of terrorism on the border and Indian society is angry about the incidents against Hindus in Bangladesh. This impacts the spirit of the game," Tyagi was quoted as saying on NDTV website.

Also read: Cricketers, filmstars and the games they have to play

"The BCCI's decision may have been made with those sentiments in mind. But personally, I believe that politics should not overly influence sports. When Bangladesh has appointed a Hindu cricketer, Litton Das, as captain of its team, this should make us rethink," he added.

Further, he said, "We are agitated by the events in Bangladesh and have removed a Bangladeshi cricketer from the IPL. But Bangladesh appointed a minority cricketer, a Hindu, as captain of the team. This is a strong message they have sent."

At the IPL 2026 auction, Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, bought left-arm paceman Rahman for Rs 9.20 crore.

Also read: Bangladesh bans IPL telecast over Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from KKR

Following attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh, with two Hindus being killed, there were calls for BCCI to remove Rahman from IPL. Later, the Indian cricket board asked the Kolkata franchise to release the bowler and the team agreed.

After Rahman was released from the KKR squad, Bangladesh have refused to travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Bangladesh are scheduled to play their matches in Kolkata and Mumbai. Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of the tournament to be played in February and March.

Litton has been named Bangladesh captain for the T20 World Cup. The squad also has Rahman.