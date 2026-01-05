Bangladesh bans IPL telecast over Mustafizur Rahman’s exit from KKR

The removal of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season has prompted the government of his country to clamp an indefinite ban on the telecast and promotion of the popular franchise there.

The next IPL season is slated to begin from March 26.

‘No rational reason’ for decision

A statement issued by the Bangladesh government reportedly says, “…No rational reason for such a decision [removal of Rahman] by the Indian Cricket Board is known, and such a decision has pained, saddened, and aggrieved the people of Bangladesh.

“Under these circumstances, until further notice, a request is made as per instructions to stop the broadcast/telecast of all matches and programmes of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“This order is issued with the approval of the proper authority and in the public interest.”

Cloud over T20 World Cup

Previously, the Bangladesh Cricket Board decided against sending its national team to India for the men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to begin on February 7, citing security concerns and government advice.

BCB director Khaled Mashud Pilot explained to the media: “If they (India) cannot provide security to one of our players [Rahman], how will they ensure the security of our entire team?”

With Bangladesh scheduled to play all four of their T20 Wold Cup league matches in India, the International Cricket Council is now expected to solve the issue.

BCCI’s decision

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked KKR to release the Bangladeshi pacer from its squad amid growing strain in bilateral ties between the two countries.

KKR acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-arm fast bowler for Rs 9.20 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in December.

The BCCI said KKR will be allowed to name a replacement player if required.

Attack on SRK

Pressure had been mounting on the BCCI over Rahman’s participation after the recent killings of Hindu men in Bangladesh.

The criticism has also extended to KKR co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, with some politicians from the ruling BJP questioning the call to include the bowler in the current scenario.

Senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, Sangeet Som, argued that Khan buying a Bangladeshi player made him a “traitor”, amid the rising atrocities occurring in Bangladesh against Hindus and other minorities.

Rahman has featured in eight IPL editions since 2016, playing for teams such as Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals.

Souring ties

The relationship between the two countries hit a rough note after the ouster of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024 following anti-government protests.

She has been sentenced to death in absentia by a tribunal for her alleged role in student deaths during their agitation, but India has so far refused to extradite her.

Dhaka’s engagement with Pakistan to deepen ties further complicated the regional equation.