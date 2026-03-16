Gavaskar slams Sunrisers for buying Pakistan's Abrar in Hundred

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has criticised India-owned T20 franchise Sunrisers Leeds for picking Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed in The Hundred tournament in England.

After Sunrisers picked Abrar for GBP 190,000 (Rs 2.34 crore approximately) in The Hundred 2026 auction recently, the franchise’s owner Kavya Maran (also known as Kaviya Maran), faced severe backlash on social media.

Also read: Kavya faces backlash after Sunrisers signs Abrar in Hundred; X account suspended

The team is owned by Chennai-based Sun Group, which also owns Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

What Gavaskar said

Pakistani players are barred from participating in the IPL. However, in the other leagues around the world, they have been playing. Some of the franchises have been owned by Indians.

Reacting to Abrar’s signing, Gavaskar said it was “hardly surprising” about the backlash and went on to explain why Indian owners should not pick Pakistani players.

Also read: ‘Comedy serial’: Ex-cricketers hit out at Pakistan after loss to Bangladesh

"The furore created by the acquisition of a Pakistani player by the Indian owner of a franchise in The Hundred is hardly surprising. Ever since the Mumbai attacks in November 2008, Indian franchise owners have simply ignored Pakistani players for the IPL. Although belated, the realisation that the fees that they pay to a Pakistani player, who then pays income tax to his government which buys arms and weapons, indirectly contributes to the deaths of Indian soldiers and civilians is making Indian entities refrain from even considering having Pakistani artistes and sportspersons," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in a column for Mid-day.

“Whether it is an Indian entity or an overseas subsidiary of the entity that is making the payment, if the owner is Indian then he or she is contributing to the Indian casualties. It's as simple as that,” he added.

Further, Gavaskar said the franchise may face boycott by Indian fans. “It won't be a surprise that for every game that this team plays, whether at home or away there will be massive demonstrations by Indian fans protesting at this hard-to-believe buying. In fact, it won't be a surprise that despite having some of the most attractive stroke makers in their team the crowds may stay away and show their disapproval of the decision.”

“There’s still time to undo the wrong and hopefully wiser counsels will prevail,” he added.