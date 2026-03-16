‘Comedy serial’: Ex-cricketers hit out at Pakistan after loss to Bangladesh

Former cricketers have hit out at the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Pakistan after the team lost 2-1 to Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series in Dhaka on Sunday (March 15).

In the series decider, Pakistan went down by 11 runs to the hosts, failing to chase 291.

Ex-wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal blasted Pakistan’s cricket as a “comedy serial”.

'They don't care'

"Why are you so hyper? You watch this cricket like it's a comedy serial. I am seeing it like this. I am enjoying it like this. We are now used to this. This is now a comedy serial. This team management, even if they play 30 boys in three matches, the result will be the same," Akmal said on a talk show.

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He added, "They don't care about the result. They just want to do experiments. They don't realise Pakistan cricket is losing. Today, they lost to the 10th-ranked side. What will you reply? The fans are losing interest now."

Former batter Ahmed Shehzad too slammed the side, stating they would become an Associate team.

“After the pathetic T20 World Cup campaign, you did not make any changes. You brought youngsters out of nowhere. Now you have lost the series, you are giving excuses of having youngsters in the playing XI. Well done. When you don't accept your mistakes, you will never move ahead in life,” Shehzad said on his YouTube channel.

“You are going to become an associate team. What combinations are you playing? I don't understand. When you won the toss, why did you decide to bowl? When your senior players are acting like this, what do you expect of the youngsters?” he added.

This was Pakistan’s first series after exiting from the Super 8 stage of the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which India won by defeating New Zealand in the final.