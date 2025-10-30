Women's World Cup: India stun Australia, storm into final

Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her life, slamming a fighting century as India pulled off a record chase to storm into the Women’s World Cup final with a five-wicket win over defending champions Australia in Navi Mumbai on Thursday (October 30).

Chasing a record target of 339, Rodrigues anchored the innings brilliantly with an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a crucial 89 off 88 deliveries.

Deepti Sharma (24) and Richa Ghosh (26) also chipped in with handy contributions as India overhauled the target with nine balls to spare.

India will face South Africa in the final.

Australia sets massive target

Earlier, opener Phoebe Litchfield’s 119 off 93 balls was the cornerstone of Australia’s massive total of 338 all out in 50 overs in the second semifinal.

Apart from Litchfield, Ellyse Perry (77 off 88 balls) added stability during a 155-run stand for the second wicket, while Ashleigh Gardner provided late fireworks with 65 off 45 balls after Australia opted to bat first.

It was a tough day for the bowlers as only young spinner Shree Charani (2/49 in 10 overs) managed to contain the flow of runs. Deepti Sharma (2/73) picked up a couple of wickets but proved expensive.

For Australia, Kim Garth (2/46) and Annabel Sutherland (2/69) were among the wickets.

(With Agency inputs)



