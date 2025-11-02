India vs SA, Women’s World Cup final preview: India eye historic title

After their record win against Australia in the semifinal, India will aim to script history as they face South Africa in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (November 2).

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will be high on confidence after successfully chasing down 339 in the last-four encounter.

The 13th edition of the World Cup will have a new champion — between third-time finalists India and first-time finalists South Africa.

Australia and England’s domination ends

Australia and England have previously dominated the ODI World Cup by winning it 11 times between them but were blown away in two matches the women’s game may look back upon in years to come as a significant turning point.

A title triumph could trigger an unprecedented surge of interest in women's cricket in India, inspiring a new generation of young girls to take up the sport — perhaps even more than the advent of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) did three seasons ago.

But the hosts will need to quickly move past their emotionally draining semifinal win here three nights ago — one that might have already earned them the “favourites” tag.

India’s 2017 final loss

Jemimah Rodrigues’ unforgettable 127 not out and Harmanpreet’s gritty 89, coupled with an uncharacteristically erratic outing from seven-time champions Australia, carried India into yet another summit clash — a stage where heartbreak has struck far too often.

India’s nine-run loss to England in the 2017 ODI World Cup final still lingers painfully for those who were part of that campaign, including Harmanpreet. It was followed by a narrow five-run defeat to Australia in the 2023 T20 World Cup semifinal and another gut-wrenching loss to the same opponents in the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal match.

For India, the battle is no longer about proving skill or form, but about crossing the elusive final hurdle that has so often tripped them — including in this very tournament.

After a stuttering start that saw them lose three matches on the trot, India revived their home campaign with compelling wins over former champions New Zealand and Australia, rediscovering their spark when it mattered most.

Jemimah under the spotlight

Semifinals can often drain teams emotionally, and India will have to regroup quickly after that high-voltage chase. Their new anchor at No. 3, Jemimah, has emerged as a force to reckon with, but her heroics have now raised expectations that mirror those faced by India’s male stars.

It was a game in which India expected their best batter Smriti Mandhana (385 runs) to fire but found a hero in a diminutive Jemimah.

On a flat DY Patil Stadium surface — known for its high scores and evening dew — another run-fest could be on the cards, testing India’s fielding and bowling discipline.

While India overcame Australia, the victory was far from flawless. Seamers Kranti Gaud and Renuka Singh Thakur struggled for rhythm, and even skipper Harmanpreet dropped a regulation catch.

On such batting-friendly decks, there’s only so much bowlers can do, but Deepti Sharma — the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps — will once again be key to India’s success.

South Africa’s comeback from 69 all out

South Africa, meanwhile, shown remarkable resilience through the tournament — from being bowled out for 69 against England in Guwahati to later thrashing the same opponent at the same venue, and recovering from a 97 all-out against Australia in Indore.

Veteran Marizanne Kapp (204 runs, 12 wickets), Nadine de Klerk (190 runs, 8 wickets), Tazmin Brits (212 runs), Chloe Tryon (167 runs, 5 wickets) and skipper Laura Wolvaardt (470 runs) have all delivered telling performances.

As the tournament has progressed, Wolvaardt’s consistency and leadership have taken centre stage, and her partnership with Brits at the top presents a formidable challenge for Indian bowlers.

Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (12 wickets) will test India’s right-hand-heavy batting order, while South Africa's collective perseverance could prove decisive in a pressure-filled final.

For a nation that has weathered its share of cricketing turbulence, this South African side has scripted an inspiring turnaround — reaching a fifth successive ICC final across genders and age groups.

Having lost to New Zealand in last year's T20 World Cup final, their hunger to go one step further is immense.

Ultimately, the contest will come down to which team handles the pressure better. For Harmanpreet Kaur, it could be the final opportunity to etch her name in history as the first Indian woman to lift an ODI World Cup as captain.

What Kapp, Jemimah said

Ahead of the final, the new ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup all-time wicket-taker Kapp said, “I am very proud of the girls and the way we've been performing over the last couple of years.”

“Not a lot of people believed in us. We've just been so blessed to have performed the way we have over the last couple of years.

“I have to give a lot of credit to (head coach) Mandla Mashimbyi. I feel like since he's come on board, we have had a different outlook on the game. This team is like family.

“Cricket isn't everything. Maybe I'm on this path for another reason, I don't know. But having these girls around, having our team management around and then our families, especially if it doesn't go our way, they’re always there, no matter what the outcome.

“That's what’s been really special for us. Just knowing I can go back to my family. But this is what we are here for, the Women’s Cricket World Cup. We have the chance to create history.”

Jemimah said, “We want to play the moment and win that moment.”

“We want to play the match and win the match, and whichever team would come, I think our reply would be the same. We would play with the same passion, same aggression. We play to win this match for India,” he added.

India's road to the final

Beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs (DLS method)

Beat Pakistan by 88 runs

Lost to South Africa by 3 wickets

Lost to Australia by 3 wickets

Lost to England by 4 runs

Beat New Zealand by 53 runs (DLS method)

No result against Bangladesh

Semifinal: Beat Australia by 5 wickets

South Africa's road to the final

Lost to England by 10 wickets

Beat New Zealand by 6 wickets

Beat India by 3 wickets

Beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets

Beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets (DLS method)

Beat Pakistan by 150 runs (DLS method)

Lost to Australia by 7 wickets

Semifinal: Beat England by 125 runs

The Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta (wicketkeeper), Karabo Meso (wicketkeeper), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

The match starts at 3 pm IST

