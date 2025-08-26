‘Dhoni did not like me’: Manoj Tiwary on being dropped after scoring century

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary has accused MS Dhoni of favouritism as spoke about his short career that ended after just 12 ODIs.

Tiwary’s accusation comes on the back of another former India cricketer, Irfan Pathan also aiming at Dhoni for ending his career.

Tiwary's debut under Dhoni's captaincy

Right-handed batter Tiwary, who made his international debut under Dhoni’s captaincy in 2008, said the skipper “did not like me” when asked why he was dropped from the team after scoring his maiden ODI century.

Also read: Pujara retires from all forms of cricket

“I’m not the one who will be able to answer this question. I think MS Dhoni, Duncan Fletcher, and the selectors will be the ones who will be able to answer that because till now, I haven’t got any answer,” 39-year-old Tiwary told Crictracker.

Tiwary scored 104 not out against West Indies in Chennai in December 2011 and won the Player of the match award. However, he was dropped for the next match. Later, he made a comeback against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2012. After that, he featured in only five ODIs, his last one being against Zimbabwe in July 2015.

'Strong liking and disliking in cricket'

“I’m not someone who will call up the coach or selectors or the captain at that time to answer me this. But I've earlier said that whenever I come across MS Dhoni, definitely, I'll ask him what the main reasons were why I was not given the opportunity after scoring 100. So till now, I have no clue what went wrong, what their thought process was at that point in time. It is a question which needs to be asked of those who have made that decision and who were there at that time, taking the calls,” he added.

Also read: India's Asia Cup squad announced

Further, Tiwary said, “Everybody likes MS and obviously, he has proven over a period of time with his leadership, which I always say that his leadership qualities were very good. But somehow, in my case, I don’t know. He’s the only one who can answer your question. But I think there were a couple of individuals whom he really liked and gave full backing at that point in time. A lot of people know, but not everyone comes forward and speaks about it. So there is a very strong liking and disliking that happens in cricket everywhere. So I consider myself not liking one. He did not like me, maybe. That is the only thing that I can answer you.”