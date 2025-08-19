Asia Cup squad: Shubman Gill returns as vice-captain, Jaiswal and Iyer miss out

Putting all speculations to rest, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI men’s selection committee inducted Shubman Gill in India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025. Despite missing India’s last three bilateral T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England, Gill forced his way back into the fold with a sensational performance in the five-match Test series in England.



Leading from the front as captain, the 25-year-old amassed a record 754 runs at an average of 75, cementing his credentials. Recognising his form and leadership, the selectors have appointed Gill as the vice-captain of the T20I side for the tournament.

Selector’s back Gill

Gill last featured in T20Is in July 2024, when he served as India’s vice-captain in the series against Sri Lanka. Earlier that year, he had also led the team for the first time in a T20I series in Zimbabwe. Given his key role across formats, especially in ODIs and Tests, the selectors had eased him out of the shortest format to manage workload. However, with a marquee event like the Asia Cup on the horizon, there was never any question about Gill’s place in the squad.

The debate over Shubman Gill’s spot intensified after Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson excelled as an opening pair in his absence, each scoring a couple of centuries and strengthening their places in the T20I squad. Still, the selectors have backed Gill’s proven quality, while retaining the in-form duo for the Asia Cup squad.

Bumrah, Tilak retained

Jasprit Bumrah had confirmed his availability to the selectors last week, making his inclusion in the Asia Cup squad a formality. The pace spearhead will have strong support from Arshdeep Singh, who has steadily grown into a key figure in India’s T20I attack.

The selectors have also retained Tilak Varma, who has been in outstanding form in T20Is. He struck consecutive centuries against South Africa last year and continued his fine run in the recent five-match series against England.

No Yashasvi, Iyer

The selectors have not included Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer in the main squad. Iyer impressed with his performances for the Punjab Kings in the IPL, but he missed out on the Asia Cup selection.



However, the selectors have named Yashasvi in the standby list. The other four in the list are Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel.

Jitesh Sharma has also been rewarded for his performance in the IPL 2025 season for the eventual winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He will serve as the backup wicketkeeper to Sanju Samson.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh.

Standbys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel.