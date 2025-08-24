Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of cricket

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday (August 24) announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

In a post on his X handle, 37-year-old Pujara wrote, "Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!"

Pujara played 103 Tests and five ODIs for India. He made his international debut in a Test against Australia in Bengaluru in 2010. He scored 7,195 Test runs with 19 centuries and 35 fifties.

He had not played for India since 2023, his last Test being the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in London.

Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it’s impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of… pic.twitter.com/p8yOd5tFyT — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 24, 2025





This is breaking news, more to follow