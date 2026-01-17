Chinnaswamy Stadium gets govt nod to host IPL 2026, international matches

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Saturday (January 17) said that it has received permission from the state Home Department to host international and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Home Department gave the go-ahead to conduct matches after examining the report submitted by a government-appointed task force, which found the security enhancement works at the venue satisfactory.

What KSCA official said

“We are pleased to inform you that the Home Department, Government of Karnataka, has granted permission to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to host international and IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the KSCA spokesperson.

Mruthyunjaya said the association is confident of meeting all the parameters laid down by the government committee.

“The permission is subject to compliance with specific terms and conditions prescribed by the Government and the concerned authorities. KSCA is confident of fulfilling all the stipulated conditions,” he added.

“The Association has already presented a detailed compliance roadmap before the Expert Review Committee and remains fully committed to implementing all safety, security, and crowd-management measures in letter and spirit,” said Mruthyunjaya.

All cricket activities were halted at the Chinnaswamy Stadium after 11 fans were killed in a stampede outside the venue during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 trophy celebrations in June last year.

Stampede probe

The subsequent investigation had blamed the lack of crowd management measures for the stampede on June 4, when nearly three lakh fans thronged the venue to take part in RCB's celebrations.

The new state association regime headed by former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has been holding talks with various government agencies since last month to bring cricket back to the venue.

With IPL 2026 set to be held in March and April, the state government’s approval for Chinnaswamy Stadium to resume matches will put an end to speculations of RCB playing their home games outside Bengaluru.