RCB proposes 300+ AI cameras at Chinnaswamy stadium amid exit speculation

Amid reports that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may move its home matches out of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru over crowd management and safety concerns, the franchise has proposed a technology-led intervention to continue operating from the centrally located venue.

In a formal communication to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB has proposed installing between 300 and 350 AI-enabled cameras across the stadium to strengthen crowd control, monitoring, and fan safety.

The decision follows the tragic stampede during RCB’s victory parade last year, which claimed 11 lives and raised serious concerns over crowd control and public safety around the centrally located stadium. Citing the need to prioritise spectator security and better crowd management, the franchise has opted to shift home matches to venues that can handle large fan turnout more effectively.

Proposal focuses on crowd control

According to the proposal, the AI-enabled surveillance system would allow KSCA officials and law enforcement agencies to monitor crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, track entries and exits in real time, and identify unauthorised access.

The system is designed to detect incidents such as violence, intrusion, or unauthorised movement at an early stage, enabling quicker and more effective responses by security agencies during high-footfall events such as IPL matches.

RCB to bear full cost

RCB has committed to bearing the entire one-time cost of the project, estimated at approximately ₹4.5 crore, according to the communication sent to the KSCA.

The franchise has partnered with Staqu, a technology firm that works with several state police forces and specialises in AI-driven surveillance, facial recognition, and intelligent monitoring of crowds, perimeters, vehicles, and objects for public safety purposes.

Technology aims at safety upgrade

The proposed system relies on AI-based video analytics to process visual and audio data in real time, helping authorities assess situations quickly and take informed decisions during live events. The integration of such technology, RCB said, would help elevate crowd management standards and improve the overall matchday experience for spectators.

Chinnaswamy future under scrutiny

The proposal comes at a time when the future of IPL matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has come under scrutiny, following reports of safety bottlenecks, congestion, and infrastructure constraints at the ageing, centrally located venue.

Neither RCB nor the KSCA has officially commented on reports of the franchise exploring alternative venues. If implemented, the project would represent one of the most extensive technology-led crowd management upgrades at an Indian cricket stadium.