Can Vaibhav Suryavanshi break into India’s senior cricket team?

The celebrations at Harare Sports Club have barely faded, but Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s explosive performance in the Under-19 World Cup final against England continues to reverberate across the cricketing world. His 175 off just 80 balls wasn’t merely an innings, it was a record-smashing statement.



Also read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powers India to 6th U-19 World Cup title

With 15 massive sixes and a strike rate that defied the pressure of a high-stakes final, the 14-year-old from Bihar has left fans wondering: if he can dominate England’s finest youngsters and hit IPL centuries, why isn’t he in India’s senior team? The answer lies in a rule set by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Too young for seniors

Suryavanshi’s path to the senior squad is blocked by the ICC’s Minimum Age Policy. Introduced in 2020 to protect the health and well-being of young cricketers, it requires players to be at least 15 to play international cricket.

Vaibhav was born on March 27, 2011, which means he is still technically 14, even after his historic World Cup win on Friday. No matter how many explosive innings he produces for Bihar or how many IPL bowlers he flattens for the Rajasthan Royals, selectors cannot consider him for the senior team until he turns 15.

Ironically, his time in India’s U19 setup has already come to an end. The BCCI enforces a strict “One-Tournament” rule in the U19 World Cup, designed to prevent players from becoming age-group specialists and to keep fresh talent coming through. Having already been named Player of the Tournament in 2026, Vaibhav is ineligible to return for the 2028 or 2030 editions, even though he will still be under 19 for both.

Records fall, star rises

To understand why Vaibhav has captured the cricketing imagination, consider the records he has broken over the past year. In the U19 World Cup final, he blasted 175 off 80 balls, the highest score ever in a final. He hit 30 sixes in the tournament, setting a new record and surpassing Dewald Brevis.



Also read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes record 36-ball hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy

At just 14 years and 272 days, he became the youngest player in history to score a List-A century. During the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he reached 150 in only 59 balls, breaking AB de Villiers’ world record. In the IPL, he became the youngest centurion ever, with a 35-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals. He also became the first player to score a T20 hundred for India A, achieving a 32-ball century against the UAE.

In Youth ODIs, he hit the fastest century ever in 52 balls against England, while in Youth Tests, he scored India’s fastest century in 58 balls, the second-fastest globally. He also became the youngest centurion in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, notching an unbeaten 108, and reached 100 career sixes in Youth ODIs, a first in history.

While the “Suryavanshi Storm” has so far been limited to domestic and franchise cricket, the wait is almost over. With India’s international schedule packed in late 2026, the moment he turns 15, it’s expected that the blue jersey will be ready and waiting for him.