Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes record 36-ball hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ranchi, Dec 24 (PTI) Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi went berserk en route to a blistering 84-ball 190, including hitting 15 sixes, while reaching the three-figure mark in just 36 balls for Bihar in their Vijay Hazare Plate Group match against Arunachal Pradesh in Ranchi on Wednesday (December 24).

With his sustained, brutal onslaught against an attack that was pedestrian in terms of quality, the 14-year-old opener lit up what would otherwise have been a normal opening day of the 50-over domestic tournament.

Suryavanshi's ton is the second-fastest hundred by an Indian in List A cricket. The Indian record is held by Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh, who struck a 35-ball hundred against the same opposition in 2024.

Besides his 15 maximums, Suryavanshi also smashed 16 fours during his stay in the middle, only three days after his failure in the final of the U19 Asia Cup against Pakistan in the UAE.

The list of the quickest hundred in this form of the game is topped by Jake Fraser-McGurk (29 balls) for South Australia against Tasmania in the 2023-24 season and the great AB de Villiers (31 balls) for South Africa against West Indies in Johannesburg.

Suryavanshi, though, now holds the record for the youngest List A centurion.

Bihar chose to bat after winning to toss. PTI

