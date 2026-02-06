U-19 WC final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi belts 175 as India post 411 vs England

India U-19 opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on Friday (February 6) slammed a swashbuckling 175 off just 80 balls against England U-19 in the final of the U-19 World Cup at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe, smashing several records in the process. The electric innings helped India pile up a mammoth 411 for 9 in 50 overs, the highest in the finals of the tournament’s 28-year history.

Sooryavanshi's 55-ball ton

The 14-year-old southpaw from Bihar, who has made a name for his enigmatic exploits with the bat in domestic circuits and showed his mettle in this World Cup, took only 55 balls to complete his hundred in the title round as the Boys in Blue aimed to clinch their record sixth title in their sixth consecutive final since 2016.

While Sooryavanshi’s ton was the fastest by an Indian in the U-19 World Cup, he also became the first from his country to hit a century in less than 60 balls in a U-19 World Cup clash.

Sooryavanshi’s knock was studded with 15 fours and five sixes and came at a striking rate of above 218. Among Indians, he bettered the record of Raj Angad Bawa, who had scored a century in 69 balls against Uganda in the 2022 edition of the tournament held in the West Indies.

India batter now has second-fastest U-19 WC ton

Overall, the ton saw the batter becoming the second fastest centurion in the U-19 World Cup, breaking the record of Pakistan’s Qasim Akram, who had reached the three-figure mark in 63 balls against Sri Lanka, also in 2022.

The crown for scoring the fastest U-19 World Cup hundred belongs to Australia’s Will Malajczuk, who slammed the feat in just 51 deliveries against Japan in the ongoing edition.

Sooryavanshi now also owns the record of belting the most number of sixes in a single edition of the U-19 World Cup. He has hit 30 in the current tournament, bettering South Africa’s Dewald Brevis’s record of 18 registered in 2022.

Besides Sooryavanshi, U-19 India captain Ayush Mhatre scored 53 in 51 balls while wicket-keeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu made 40 in 31 balls. A couple of 30s came from Vedant Trivedi and Vihaan Malhotra. For England, left-arm medium pacer James Minto was the most successful bowler with three wickets for 45 runs, while opening pacers Sebastian Morgan and Alex Green took two apiece.

India U-19, who completed a 300-plus chase in the semi-final against Afghanistan, won the toss and elected to bat.

Brief scores: India U-19 411/9 in 50 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 175, Ayush Mhatre 63, James Minto 3 for 45) vs England U-19 in U-19 World Cup 2026 final