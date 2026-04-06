Ashwin: Retired from IPL as it would have created 'headache' for CSK

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about the emotional toll his final season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on him, saying a "mentally disturbing" and "painful" experience pushed him to retire sooner than he had intended.

Speaking on his YouTube show 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin said he was convinced he could have played longer, but lacked the emotional bandwidth to continue. "Honestly, in my mind, I could have played more, but I quit because emotionally, I just did not have the bandwidth to play while managing everything else," he said.

Saving CSK the headache

Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December 2024 before hanging up his IPL boots last year, revealed that his decision to quit was partly driven by a desire to spare the franchise an uncomfortable call.

"I decided to retire myself as it would not have created a headache for them over whether to retain me or release me. They would also save Rs 10 crore if I go," he said, adding that the money freed up could have been used to strengthen the squad in the mini auction.

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The veteran spinner had been bought by CSK for Rs 9.75 crore, but was used sparingly during the 2025 season, featuring in only nine of the team's 14 matches, a homecoming that did not go as he had hoped.

Disappointment lingers

Despite stepping aside graciously, Ashwin has not hidden his frustration. "I am still disappointed. I had expectations, I had hope," he said visibly upset during the show.

His disappointment has only deepened as CSK continue to struggle this season, having lost three matches on the trot under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Men in Yellow lost to RCB on Sunday, as CSK failed to chase a mammoth total of 251, which was comfortably set by the defending champions.

Criticism of team management

Ashwin also trained his guns on the team's handling of its young players and bowling tactics. He questioned why bowlers were being asked to operate outside their strengths, specifically calling out the decision to have Jamie Overton bowl wide yorkers from around the stumps.

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"Jamie Overton isn't good at bowling yorkers. You are making him do that. You have to play according to the bowler's strengths," he said, after Tim David punished those deliveries heavily.