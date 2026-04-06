IPL 2026: List of records broken by RCB, Tim David in win over CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and their batter Tim David smashed records during their 43-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an IPL 2026 game in Bengaluru on Sunday night (April 5).

After being sent into to bat, RCB posted a mammoth 250 for three in 20 overs. David was the batting star as blitzed 70 not out off just 25 balls with three fours and eight sixes.

Also read: RCB vs CSK match report

David and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar were involved in a match-turning 99-run unbroken partnership off just 36 balls for the fourth wicket.

Here are the records broken by RCB, David and Bhuvneshwar Kumar during their win against CSK.

For the first time in IPL history, RCB registered four wins in a row over CSK. The sequence of victories began in 2024, and added a double success last year, and now completed four on the trot.

RCB have become the first team in IPL history to score 250 against CSK. The previous best against the Chennai outfit was 231 for 4 by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2014 and 231 for 3 by Gujarat Titans (GT) in 2024.

David is only the second batter in T20 cricket history to score 70 or more runs after coming into bat in the 15th over or later in the innings. Essex’s Daniel Sams is the other batter, who scored 71 against Sussex in 2022.

David’s 68 runs between overs 17 and 20 are the most scored by a batter in an IPL innings.

RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar become only the second bowler, and first paceman in IPL history to take 200 or more wickets. The leader of the pack is legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Kumar now has 202 wickets while Chahal has 224.