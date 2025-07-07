Akash Deep’s sister battling cancer, sends message to India paceman

After India paceman Akash Deep dedicated his 10-wicket haul in the second Test against England at Edgbaston to her sister Akhand Jyoti Singh, who is battling cancer, she reacted by asking him not to worry about her.

Also read: Shubman Gill's records list during Edgbaston Test

"Every time I had the ball in my hand, her thoughts would cross my mind," said an emotionally overwhelmed Akash on Sunday (July 6) as he dedicated his stellar performance.

'Sis, we are all with you'

Having taken 10 wickets in the series-levelling 336-run victory at Edgbaston, the 28-year-old Bengal speedster well and truly arrived on the big stage.

Also read: Wiaan Mulder declares, opts not to chase Brian Lara's 400

"I have not spoken about this with anyone but two months back, my sister was diagnosed with cancer. She will be very happy with my performance and this will bring some smiles back," he controlled his emotions while talking to former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara on 'Jio Hotstar'.

"Every time I picked up the ball, her thoughts and picture crossed my mind. This performance is dedicated to her. I want to tell her, 'Sis, we are all with you'," he added.

What Akash’s sister said

Speaking to Aajtak news channel, Akash’s sister Jyoti asked her brother not to worry about her.

"It is a matter of pride for India – he has taken 10 wickets. Before the England tour, we went to meet him at the airport. I told him, 'I’m absolutely fine, don’t worry about me, just do well for the country.' I am in the third stage (of cancer), and the doctor has said the treatment will go on for six more months, after which we’ll see," Jyoti told the channel.

"It makes me very happy when Akash takes wickets. Whenever he gets a wicket, all of us start clapping and cheering so loudly that the neighbours in the colony ask what has happened!" she added.