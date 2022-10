India cricket squads announced for New Zealand, Bangladesh tours

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been dropped from the T20I squad. Both players are currently part of the team in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

Captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli have been rested from India’s limited-overs tour of New Zealand starting on November 18, five days after the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) selection committee on Monday (October 31) announced India’s ODI and T20I squads for the New Zealand tour.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan will lead the 50-over line-up while all-rounder Hardik Pandya will captain the T20I side.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury, was not picked for both tours.

India will play three ODIs and the same number of T20Is against New Zealand. The tour commences in Wellington with the T20Is and will be followed by ODIs.

The Chetan Sharma-led selection panel also picked India squads for the three-ODI and two-Test series in Bangladesh starting on December 4. Rohit will be back for the tour in both formats and will lead the teams.

India ODI squad for New Zealand tour

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

India T20I squad for New Zealand tour

Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain and wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

India squad for Bangladesh ODIs

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal.

India squad for Bangladesh Tests

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

India vs New Zealand schedule

November 18: 1st ODI (Wellington)

November 20: 2nd ODI (Mount Maunganui)

November 22: 3rd ODI (Napier)

November 25: 1st T20I (Auckland)

November 27: 2nd T20I (Hamilton)

November 30: 3rd T20I (Christchurch)

India vs Bangladesh schedule